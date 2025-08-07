RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milan sent their representatives to England for talks on signing Højlund

There is genuine interest.
During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made sweeping changes to their attacking line, which could leave some of the current forwards out of the squad. However, several of them are already attracting interest from top European clubs.

Details: Milan are on the hunt for a central striker to challenge Santiago Giménez, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club has dispatched its representatives to England, authorizing them to negotiate with Manchester United for the Danish forward.

According to the source, Manchester United value Højlund at between €30 and €35 million. Meanwhile, Milan are leaning towards a loan deal with an option to buy, rather than an immediate permanent transfer.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Manchester United are close to signing their third striker of the summer window – Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig.

