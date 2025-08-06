Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby: Clash between Icelandic and Danish clubs

Prediction on game Win Brondby IF Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Vikingur Reykjavik will host Danish side Brondby on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting tip for this matchup.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby: match preview

Vikingur Reykjavik kicked off their UEFA Conference League qualification campaign back in early July. Their first opponent was Kosovan side Malisheva, and the Icelanders left no chance for their rivals, thrashing them 9-0 on aggregate. The home leg was especially dominant, ending 8-0. In the second round, Vikingur faced Albanian club Vllaznia. The Icelandic team lost 1-2 away but managed to turn things around on home soil, winning 4-2 after extra time. Currently, Vikingur are locked in a fierce battle in the Icelandic league, sitting second with 32 points after 17 rounds, just two behind the leaders.

Brondby have also already kicked off their campaign in the Danish Superliga. In three matches, the team has secured two victories, but in their most recent outing a few days ago, they suffered a 0-2 defeat. As for European competitions, Brondby started from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, where they edged out HB Torshavn 2-1 on aggregate. The decisive result came at home, with a narrow 1-0 win.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Vikingur Reykjavik are unbeaten in three consecutive matches: two draws and one win.

Brondby have lost just once in their last ten matches.

Brondby are unbeaten in five straight away games.

The teams have never met each other before.

Probable lineups

Vikingur Reykjavik: Arinbjornsson, Gunnarsson, Ekroth, Thorkelsson, Borgthorsson, Ibrahimagic, Hafsteinsson, Sigurdsson, Gudjonsson, Ingimundarson, Hansen

Brondby: Pentz, Klyber, Lauritsen, Kelert, Alves, Nartey, Vallis, Fukuda, Spierings, Bundgaard, Divkovic

Prediction

Vikingur Reykjavik are in good form, as the team is actively competing in the domestic league. However, Brondby are also already involved in their domestic season, and the level of competition in the Danish Superliga is higher. That’s why my pick is a Brondby win at odds of 1.77.