RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.

Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.

The player has been unveiled as the team's new signing.
Football news Today, 08:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane. https://x.com/Siwelele_FC

Siwelele's attack is about to get a fresh boost!

Details: Today, Siwelele announced on their official X page the signing of 31-year-old right winger Tebogo Potsane.

Potsane joins Siwelele as a free agent, having last played for Kaizer Chiefs, whom he joined in 2023 from Royal AM.

The specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is confirmed that Potsane will stay at Siwelele for at least one season.

Potsane made only 19 appearances for the Chiefs, providing 2 assists. He played the bulk of his career at Bloemfontein, where he featured in 113 matches.

The club gave their new signing a warm welcome!

Reminder: Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. The symbolic team of Matchday 4 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. Symbolic team of the fourth round of the South African Betway Premiership Football news Yesterday, 05:11 Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. The symbolic team of Matchday 4 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed Football news 27 aug 2025, 13:30 Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed
Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Football news 27 aug 2025, 11:12 Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025 Football news 26 aug 2025, 14:48 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025
Good news. Nabi returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs Football news 25 aug 2025, 06:32 Good news. Nabi returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs
Related Tournament News
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 04:01 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news 27 aug 2025, 15:42 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury Football news 27 aug 2025, 02:16 Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury
Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why Football news 26 aug 2025, 14:17 Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025 Football news 26 aug 2025, 10:58 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025
Emblem of Mamelodi Sundowns. Football news 21 aug 2025, 12:29 Everything must be by the book! Mamelodi Sundowns respond to Ribeiro's legal threats with lawsuits
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores