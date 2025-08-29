Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.

The player has been unveiled as the team's new signing.

Siwelele's attack is about to get a fresh boost!

Details: Today, Siwelele announced on their official X page the signing of 31-year-old right winger Tebogo Potsane.

Potsane joins Siwelele as a free agent, having last played for Kaizer Chiefs, whom he joined in 2023 from Royal AM.

The specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is confirmed that Potsane will stay at Siwelele for at least one season.

Potsane made only 19 appearances for the Chiefs, providing 2 assists. He played the bulk of his career at Bloemfontein, where he featured in 113 matches.

The club gave their new signing a warm welcome!

🚨NEW PLAYER ALERT🚨

Tebogo Potsane is Green and White 🤍💚✊

Welcome home 🤍💚✊ Taba Taba Ke Mmala pic.twitter.com/kSfxcpFpxl — Siwelele Football Club (@Siwelele_FC) August 29, 2025

