Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. The symbolic team of Matchday 4 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Best players of the fourth round

On August 26 and 27, the South African Betway Premiership hosted the fourth round matches of the 2025/2026 season.

The opening matchday of the round was marked by debut victories for Stellenbosch and Richards Bay. TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates snagged another three points each, while Durban City continue their unbeaten run.

The following day, Golden Arrows defeated Magese, Sekhukhune and AmaZulu shared the spoils, and in the round's marquee clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the fans were left goalless.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the fourth round of the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Salim Magoola (Richards Bay)

The 30-year-old Uganda international kept his first clean sheet of the season. In the match against Chippa United, he made four saves, was commanding on interceptions, and helped his team secure their first win of the campaign after three consecutive defeats.

🚨🇺🇬: Salim Jamal Magoola has registered his first clean sheet in the Betway premiership 🇿🇦 as Richards Bay won 1:0 against Chippa United. pic.twitter.com/Qo90f8LHE6 — TUF UG (@tuf_ug) August 26, 2025

Right-back: Kazie Godswill (Stellenbosch)

The Nigerian right-back was outstanding against Marumo Gallants, serving as a rock at the back for his side. He was active on the flank, sharp in tackles, dominant in the air, and twice succeeded in taking on defenders. According to various statistical portals, Godswill was named man of the match.

Centre-back: Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

The Pirates claimed their second consecutive win, beating newcomers Orbit College at home. New signing Lebone Seema put in a stellar performance, playing a crucial role in the team's defensive solidity and, at the start of the second half, scored the winning goal with a spectacular strike from outside the box—earning him man of the match honors.

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 Family branch



Lebone Seema’s father, brothers and friends at the Orlando Stadium after watching his superb performance and special goal against Orbit College FC.#BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/1zskV3xi80 — Football SA (@SAFootClassics) August 27, 2025

Centre-back: Simphiwe Mcineka (Richards Bay)

Richards Bay claimed their first win of the season and kept a clean sheet. Much of the credit goes to the 28-year-old centre-back, who had a superb outing against Chippa United. Three blocked shots, two interceptions, three tackles, ten clearances, and a 75% duel success rate say it all.

Left-back: Mfanafuthi Mkhize (Durban City)

The 27-year-old stepped up a division with Durban City last season and has already made a name for himself at a higher level this campaign. Mkhize has played every minute of all four matches for the ambitious newcomers and even scored against TS Galaxy in the opening round. Against Polokwane, he confirmed his high standards—reliable along the flank, often launching attacks with long passes and excelling in aerial duels.

Central midfielder: Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Kaizer Chiefs)

At the start of the season, the 31-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder cemented his place in the Chiefs' starting XI and has become a reliable pillar under Nabi. He is expected to provide creativity but also puts in a shift defensively. Against Mamelodi, Mthethwa was comfortable in positional battles, drove forward with the ball, and even came close to snatching a late winner for the Chiefs.

Central midfielder: Nhlanhla Mgaga (TS Galaxy)

Mgaga is emerging as one of TS Galaxy's leaders and, early in the new season, looks to be the team's most creative force. Against Sivelele, he helped drive the win, creating two scoring chances. His stats: one assist, one tackle, two fouls won, two key passes and an 81% passing accuracy.

Central midfielder: Bokang Mokwena (Durban City)

The Durban City newcomer quickly earned a starting role and has impressed with his performances. Against Polokwane, his team remained unbeaten and holds fourth in the table. Mokwena stood out with a created scoring chance, two key passes, three tackles, and a 100% success rate on long balls.

Left winger: Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

The talented forward is enjoying his first full season at the top level, cementing his place on the left flank for TS Galaxy. In the previous match against Chippa United, he provided an assist; against Sivelele, he bagged a brace.

Beyond his two goals, Mahlambi missed another clear-cut chance and was the standout performer on the pitch. Notably, he didn't misplace a single pass, recording a perfect accuracy rate. For the record, Seluleko is the brother of former Mamelodi Sundowns player Phakamani Mahlambi, who is attempting a comeback at Durban City.

Seluleko Mahlambi nets his first professional goal of his career! 🚀⚽️



The young forward is the brother of Phakamani Mahlambi. pic.twitter.com/P6bHpQ1ubk — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) August 26, 2025

Right winger: Makabi Lilepo (Kaizer Chiefs)

Lilepo is in his first full season in South Africa and is seen as one of the club's brightest hopes. The Congolese winger was the most persistent player for Kaizer Chiefs, firing six shots at Sundowns' goal. Most were blocked by defenders, but he kept pressing right up to the final whistle—winning fouls, dribbling, and rarely losing duels.

Centre forward: Junior Dion (Golden Arrows)

After moving from Marumo Gallants, Junior Dion instantly made himself at home at Golden Arrows. His early goal in the first half turned the tide and marked his third of the season. Besides scoring, the Ivorian striker was a constant threat, earning five fouls and nearly bagging a brace. His contribution to the win over Magese is hard to overstate, and after four rounds, Dion tops the league's scoring charts.

Play for the name infront of the shirt, they’ll remember the name on the back



3 goals in 3 games… Junior Dion ladies & gentlemen 👏 #10betgoldenarrows #sthendeway #greenandgold pic.twitter.com/CQAYGyhwyX — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 27, 2025

Head coach: Nasreddine Nabi (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Chiefs' boss was on the bench for the first time this season in the match against Mamelodi Sundowns (he missed the first three rounds due to family reasons). Under his watch, the team put in a strong display against the Brazilians but ultimately couldn't clinch the win. After the match, Nabi admitted to being a bit disappointed with the result, as victory was within reach. Still, Kaizer Chiefs share top spot with Sekhukhune and remain the only team yet to concede a goal this season.