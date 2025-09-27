RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane

This summer, the Englishman could be signed at a reduced price
Football news Today, 16:54
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane, the striker for Bayern Munich, continues to attract the attention of Europe's elite clubs. According to Bild, his contract with the German giants features a €65 million release clause that will become active in the summer of 2026.

However, Kane himself stated in an interview with Sky after the 4-0 win over Werder that he is not currently considering a move and is fully focused on the current season with Bayern.

Nevertheless, interest in Kane remains high. It was previously reported that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for him. In addition, Real Madrid is also showing interest in the English striker.

