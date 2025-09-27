Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again

Madrid joins the race

Real Madrid is set to revive its pursuit of English striker Harry Kane next summer.

Details: According to Fichajes, the Bayern forward is among the top priorities for head coach Xabi Alonso, who is keen to strengthen the team’s attacking line alongside Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Franco Mastantuono.

Kane, now 32, is under contract with the Munich club until 2027. Reports indicate that his deal includes a release clause that can be triggered as early as January 2026, with the fee set at around £54–60 million.

Real believes that Kane’s arrival would bolster their attacking rotation, adding pace on the break, physicality, and clinical finishing. However, the club must address financial considerations, the player’s role, and competition from other clubs to make the deal a reality. A decision could come as early as the next transfer window.

Reminder: Harry Kane stated that he is not considering a return to the Premier League at the moment.