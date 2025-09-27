"I'm not thinking about a Premier League return right now" - Harry Kane addresses rumors about his future

The striker clarifies his stance on a Tottenham comeback

Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane has opened up about his future with the German giants and addressed the swirling rumors about a possible return to England.

Details: The English forward made it clear that a Premier League comeback is not on his radar:

"No, returning to England is not something I'm considering right now. I'm genuinely happy here. I still have two years left on my contract. I'm enjoying every moment. Bayern is the best place to win trophies, without a doubt."

Kane also emphasized that he feels fully integrated into a project built for success and is determined to keep helping the club reach new heights.

Kane joined the Munich side in the summer of 2023 and has quickly become one of the team's brightest stars. Since his arrival, he's played 104 matches for Bayern, netted 100 goals, provided 29 assists, and has already lifted the Bundesliga and German Super Cup trophies.

This season alone, the Englishman has racked up 15 goals and 3 assists in just 8 matches.

Reminder: Tottenham were ready to bring Kane back.

