RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back

The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back

The doors are always open for Kane
Football news Today, 15:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1970930188860186901

Tottenham are open to bringing their legend back to the club.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have opened the door for Harry Kane's return.

Harry Kane made 435 appearances for the London club, scoring 280 goals and providing 63 assists.

In 2023, Kane moved to Bayern Munich for €95 million, but in recent months the media have been actively speculating about a potential return or another transfer.

Reminder: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, said he would welcome Kane back to the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi Transfer news Today, 13:16 Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi
Carlo Ancelotti reveals which sacking was the toughest of his career Football news Today, 11:58 Carlo Ancelotti reveals which sacking was the toughest of his career
Harry Kane of Bayner Munich in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich Football news Today, 02:31 Thomas Frank on Harry Kane: "If Harry wants to join us..."
Savinho. Football news Yesterday, 11:20 Tottenham maintain interest in Savinho and are ready to revisit his transfer in January
Premier League clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund captain Julian Brandt. The teams have been revealed Transfer news Yesterday, 10:48 Premier League clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund captain Julian Brandt. The teams have been revealed
The main target is set. Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise Football news Yesterday, 03:46 The main target is set. Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores