The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back
The doors are always open for Kane
Football news Today, 15:44Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Tottenham are open to bringing their legend back to the club.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have opened the door for Harry Kane's return.
Harry Kane made 435 appearances for the London club, scoring 280 goals and providing 63 assists.
In 2023, Kane moved to Bayern Munich for €95 million, but in recent months the media have been actively speculating about a potential return or another transfer.
Reminder: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, said he would welcome Kane back to the squad.