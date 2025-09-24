The comeback of the century! Tottenham ready to bring Kane back

The doors are always open for Kane

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Tottenham are open to bringing their legend back to the club.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have opened the door for Harry Kane's return.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tottenham have opened the door for Harry Kane's return, as per Fabrizio! pic.twitter.com/VhvadKjT3x — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 24, 2025

Harry Kane made 435 appearances for the London club, scoring 280 goals and providing 63 assists.

In 2023, Kane moved to Bayern Munich for €95 million, but in recent months the media have been actively speculating about a potential return or another transfer.

Reminder: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, said he would welcome Kane back to the squad.