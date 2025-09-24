RU RU ES ES FR FR
Thomas Frank on Harry Kane: "If Harry wants to join us..."

Rumors about Kane's return refuse to die down.
Football news Today, 02:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane of Bayner Munich in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The current Spurs head coach is dreaming of bringing Kane back to Tottenham.

Details: Tottenham boss Thomas Frank shared his thoughts on whether Harry Kane should return to the club:

I think many Tottenham fans, myself included, would love to see Kane back in the team. Honestly, I personally don't think he'll do it right now...

But he's always a welcome guest. If he wants to join us, he'd be more than welcome!" Frank stated.

Harry Kane is a club legend. Starting from the earliest stages of the Spurs academy, he wrote his name into Tottenham's history, playing 435 matches for the club, scoring 280 goals and providing 63 assists. In 2023, Kane left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich for €95 million, but recently the media has been buzzing with reports of a possible departure.

Reminder: Chelsea and Liverpool show interest in Micky van de Ven! Tottenham preparing an offer

