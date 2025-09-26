Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund Odds: 2.1 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the fifth round of the German Bundesliga, Mainz will face Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff at 15:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: match preview

Mainz finished last season in sixth place, securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League. In qualification, they confidently overcame Rosenborg with an aggregate score of 5-3. However, their Bundesliga campaign got off to a rocky start: a 0-1 defeat in the opener, followed by a 1-1 draw and another 0-1 loss. Only in their most recent game did Mainz grab their first league victory, routing Augsburg 4-1. The team now sits on four points, occupying 13th place in the table.

Borussia Dortmund have started the 2025/26 season much more consistently. They drew 3-3 with St. Pauli in the opening round, but then strung together a series of wins: 3-0 over Union, 2-0 against Heidenheim, and 1-0 versus Wolfsburg. After four rounds, Borussia have 10 points and are second in the standings, just two points off the leaders. Last season, Dortmund finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League, where they’ve already kicked off the new campaign—playing Juventus to a thrilling 4-4 draw in Turin. So far this season, the Black and Yellows remain unbeaten.

Match facts and H2H

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in six straight matches: four wins and two draws.

Dortmund have scored at least once in each of their last 13 games.

Mainz have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches.

In their most recent head-to-head, Borussia beat Mainz 3-1.

Probable lineups

Mainz: Zentner; Da Costa, Bell, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Nordin; Sieb

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier

Prediction

Borussia may be playing away, but they are in great form and clearly determined to keep their streak alive. Mainz will look to put up a fight, but the smart money is on Dortmund. I recommend betting on a Borussia victory in this match.