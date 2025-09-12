RU RU ES ES FR FR
Slot urges patience with Isak's full integration into Liverpool squad

Football news Today, 08:11
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot. Getty Images

Forward Alexander Isak, in pursuit of a move to Liverpool, did not train fully throughout the summer—a factor that inevitably impacted his physical readiness. This was confirmed by the Reds’ head coach, Arne Slot.

Details: The Dutchman confirmed earlier media reports that the Swede still has a lot of work to do before he can play the full 90 minutes. But this challenge doesn’t faze Liverpool, as Isak needs to get up to speed in order to contribute for years to come.

Quote: “Don’t expect him to play the full 90 minutes in every match. That definitely won’t happen in the coming weeks. He missed a proper pre-season—I think he’s been away from team training for three or four months.

So now we need to ease him in gradually. This will be a challenge. But we didn’t sign him just for the next few weeks—we signed him for six years,” Slot stated.

