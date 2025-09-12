Slot urges patience with Isak's full integration into Liverpool squad

A lot was lost.

Forward Alexander Isak, in pursuit of a move to Liverpool, did not train fully throughout the summer—a factor that inevitably impacted his physical readiness. This was confirmed by the Reds’ head coach, Arne Slot.

Details: The Dutchman confirmed earlier media reports that the Swede still has a lot of work to do before he can play the full 90 minutes. But this challenge doesn’t faze Liverpool, as Isak needs to get up to speed in order to contribute for years to come.