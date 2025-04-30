Showed kindness. Jack Grealish donates to family of woman who died suddenly

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has once again demonstrated his compassionate side by offering financial support to a family struck by tragedy. The footballer donated £1,000 to a family who had lost their mother unexpectedly, according to The Sun.

The deceased was 55-year-old Michelle Yates, who passed away suddenly on April 4. Her family found themselves unable to cover the funeral expenses, prompting them to launch a GoFundMe campaign and appeal to the public for help.

Jack Grealish stepped in to support the grieving family. The City midfielder not only contributed £1,000 but also posted an appeal on his Instagram page, urging his followers to donate whatever they could.

As a result, the Yates family has already raised £7,000 of their £8,000 target, with Grealish standing out as the campaign's largest donor.

It's worth noting that the England international is no stranger to acts of generosity. Previously, he donated £5,000 towards leukemia treatment for 20-year-old student Dylan Lamb. He also gave £5,000 to soon-to-be father and young Aston Villa fan Sean Francis, who sadly passed away suddenly in 2023 at the age of just 29.