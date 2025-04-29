Man City fans wrote a letter to Guardiola. What are they demanding?
Pep Guardiola is truly an icon for Manchester City fans, and they are not shy to reach out to their iconic coach for assistance. Here's what they have requested.
Details: Fan groups of the club have asked Guardiola to "do them a favor" and speak with the club's CEO Ferran Soriano regarding the ticket price hike that they oppose.
Quote: "Pep, congratulations on leading us to another final at Wembley. Before the game against Nottingham Forest, you mentioned that you understand fans are facing economic pressure. We are glad you acknowledge this, and you said you prefer a lively fan base rather than a passive one.
Given this, we ask for one more favor. Your friends at the club have done many good things. Could you ask them to do one more kind deed? Could you talk to your good friend, the club's CEO Ferran Soriano?
Next season, the stadium will increase by 8,000 seats, and fans want the club to bring back genuine season tickets to preserve generational ties. The number of season ticket holders at the stadium is decreasing. When fans cannot attend games, the club cannot resell these tickets because the price is too high.
We want the same as you. A powerful club with a loud atmosphere at the stadium. The redevelopment of the North Stand is a chance to achieve this. However, you won't get the atmosphere you crave if the club doesn't reconsider," reads the letter published by The Athletic.