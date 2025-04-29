Will Eurovision affect the FA Cup final? All because of the broadcaster's position

On May 17, the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will take place at Wembley. On the same day, the Eurovision Song Contest final will be held in Basel, and British broadcasters want to avoid a scheduling conflict.

Details: The BBC, responsible for broadcasting the contest in Britain, according to the Daily Mirror, is demanding to move the Cup final from 7:00 PM local time to 3:00 PM. Approximately at the start of the second half, when the match is scheduled to take place, the broadcast from Basel will begin, and the Eurovision final attracts hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

However, another television company, ITV, is responsible for broadcasting the Cup final, so it may not agree to the demands of its competitor. Nevertheless, both parties aim to attract as many viewers as possible, so a suitable agreement is expected to be reached.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester City's main goalkeeper Ederson is close to leaving Pep Guardiola's team.