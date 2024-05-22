Shift at the top. ESPN published an updated ranking of the best boxers of all weight categories

ESPN published an updated ranking of the best boxers regardless of weight category.

Newly crowned absolute heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk came out on top. The Ukrainian topped the ranking after his victory over Tyson Fury.

Usyk bypassed in the rating WBC, WBA and WBO champion in the welterweight Terence Crawford, who is second. Rounding out the top-3 rankings of the best boxers regardless of weight class from ESPN is Naoya Inoue.

ESPN's updated P4P rankings:

1(3). Oleksandr Usyk

2(1). Terence Crawford

3(2). Naoya Inoue

4(5). Dmitry Bivol

5(4). Saul Alvarez

6. Artur Beterbiev

7. Jervonta Davis

8. Shakur Stevenson

9. Jesse Rodriguez

10(-). Teofimo Lopez

Recall, on 18 May, Oleksandr Usyk defeated the Briton by split decision of judges and became the owner of the belts under the versions WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO. The Ukrainian became the first absolute champion in the heavyweight division in 25 years.