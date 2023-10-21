Sheffield United - Manchester United kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

For Sheffield United this is the first season in the English Premier League after returning to the elite division from the Championship. However, so far it is not going well: "Blades" occupy the last place and in seven matches have collected only one point. Manchester United are also hardly satisfied with themselves: the "Devils" occupy the tenth place and have already let the leaders of the table on eight points.

The match between Sheffield United and Manchester United will be held on Saturday, October 21, at "Bremell Lane". The game kicks off at 21:00 CET.

The Dailysports editorial staff has prepared information for you where you can see this match.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Peacock

Other countries:

Algeria - beIN Sports

Angola - SuperSport

Anguilla - Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv

Barbados - csport.tv

Belize - Paramount+

Botswana - SuperSport

British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

Dominica - Csport.tv

Fiji - Sky Pacific

Gambia - SuperSport

Ghana - SuperSport

Grenada - Csport.tv

Hong Kong - Now TV

India - Star Sports

Ireland - Sky Sports

Israel - Sport 1

Jamaica - Csport.tv

Kiribati - Sky Pacific

Lesotho - SuperSport

Liberia - SuperSport

Madagascar - SuperSport

Malawi - SuperSport

Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific

Mauritius - SuperSport

Namibia - SuperSport

Nauru - Sky Pacific

Palau - Sky Pacific

Palestine - beIN SPORTS

Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv

Rwanda - SuperSport

Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

Samoa - Sky Pacific

Sierra Leone - SuperSport

Singapore - StarHub

Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific

South Sudan - beIN Sports

Sudan - beIN Sports

Tanzania - SuperSport

Tonga - Sky Pacific

Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

Tuvalu - Sky Pacific

Zambia - SuperSport

Zimbabwe - SuperSport