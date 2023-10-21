Sheffield United - Manchester United kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
For Sheffield United this is the first season in the English Premier League after returning to the elite division from the Championship. However, so far it is not going well: "Blades" occupy the last place and in seven matches have collected only one point. Manchester United are also hardly satisfied with themselves: the "Devils" occupy the tenth place and have already let the leaders of the table on eight points.
The match between Sheffield United and Manchester United will be held on Saturday, October 21, at "Bremell Lane". The game kicks off at 21:00 CET.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports
- United States - Peacock
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
- Barbados - csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Pacific
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now TV
- India - Star Sports
- Ireland - Sky Sports
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Pacific
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Nauru - Sky Pacific
- Palau - Sky Pacific
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Pacific
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - StarHub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - beIN Sports
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Tonga - Sky Pacific
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Pacific
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport
