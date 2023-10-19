Sheffield United vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game W1(+1.5) Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Sheffield will struggle with Manchester United as part of the 9th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at Bramall Lane on October 21 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Sheffield United



The Premier League newcomer is doing worse than any other participant in the championship. It is currently in the last place of the standings and has not won a single game in 8 matches of the tournament.

Sheffield United has achieved a draw in the battle against Everton and conceded 22 goals, which is the worst record among all teams in the championship.

At the moment, this club is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Manchester United



United, being under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, still cannot improve its game and stabilize the results. The team continues to be in a fever for quite a long period of time. “The Red Devils”, if we take into account some separate segments, produce pretty good results and play fairly attractive football, but then something breaks and a series of failures begins.

Nowadays, the team is going through another crisis. The beginning of the season cannot be assessed positively. Manchester is in the 10th position in the Premier League, where it has scored only 9 goals in 8 games. As for the Champions League, United first gave a fight to Bayern (3-4), and then failed miserably in the confrontation with Galatasaray – as a result, it ended up in the last place of the group.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Sheffield has not won for almost six months.

• Manchester has succeeded only in 1 out of 5 previous away games.

• The opponents, if we take into account 4 previous head-to-head matches, have scored at least 3 goals.

Prediction



“The Red Devils” are experiencing another series of failures, which means that Sheffield’s chances are increasing against this background. I bet on the hosts to win with “a +1.5 goal handicap”.

