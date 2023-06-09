Shakhtar told why they sold Mudryk to Chelsea

Shakhtar general director Serhiy Palkin revealed the reasons for selling Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea and not Arsenal.

Recall that the Ukrainian moved to England in January this year.

"The main difference between the two clubs was the amount of payments and bonuses. However, the bonuses that were discussed with Arsenal were too high and seemed unattainable. At the same time, Chelsea offered real and fair bonuses, which the club expects to receive in two or three years," Palkin replied.

It should be noted that in the second part of the season for Chelsea Mudrik did not score a single goal.