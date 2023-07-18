Shakhtar are ready to once again reduce the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" has reduced the price for Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, who is of interest to Milan's "Inter," according to TUTTOmercatoWEB.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club wants to receive €18 million for the goalkeeper, although they previously demanded €20 million. "Inter" has increased their offer from €10 million to €12 million, but so far, the positions of the parties are far from reaching a compromise.

At 21 years old, Trubin is a product of "Shakhtar." He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has participated in seven matches for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.