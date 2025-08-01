Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash

FC Seoul's Jesse Lingard met with and secured the match shirts of Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford after their recent encounter. Lingard shared a photo of the prized jerseys on his Instagram story.

Following the showdown with Barça, Lingard caught up with his old Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford as well as Lamine Yamal, receiving their game-worn shirts as mementos.

It's worth noting that Lingard and Rashford spent many years together at Manchester United and have remained close friends. Naturally, both players were delighted to reunite and catch up after the final whistle.

Lingard has been playing for Korean side Seoul since 2024. Over this period, the Englishman has made 51 appearances across all competitions, notching up 13 goals and providing 6 assists.

As for Rashford, he recently joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United. The deal is set for one year, after which the Catalan club will have the option to buy him outright for €30 million.