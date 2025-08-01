King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was visibly thrilled with his performance in the clash against Korean side Seoul, which took place during the Catalans' pre-season tour in Asia. The footballer shared several photos from the match on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted in-game photos, one of which features a crown drawn above his head. The post also includes a video of one of the goals scored by the Spaniard during the match.

It's worth noting that the game against Seoul was a lively, high-scoring affair—both teams combined for 10 goals, with the match ending 7-3 in Barcelona's favor. Lamine Yamal, who played only the first half, managed to net two goals himself.

After the encounter with Seoul, the Catalans will play their final match of the Asian tour against another Korean side, Daegu, before returning home. The clash with Daegu is scheduled for August 4 in the city of the same name.

Barça's official season kicks off on August 16 with a La Liga match against Mallorca.