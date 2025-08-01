RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul

King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul

Young genius
Football news Today, 04:28
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in a match against Seoul, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was visibly thrilled with his performance in the clash against Korean side Seoul, which took place during the Catalans' pre-season tour in Asia. The footballer shared several photos from the match on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted in-game photos, one of which features a crown drawn above his head. The post also includes a video of one of the goals scored by the Spaniard during the match.

It's worth noting that the game against Seoul was a lively, high-scoring affair—both teams combined for 10 goals, with the match ending 7-3 in Barcelona's favor. Lamine Yamal, who played only the first half, managed to net two goals himself.

After the encounter with Seoul, the Catalans will play their final match of the Asian tour against another Korean side, Daegu, before returning home. The clash with Daegu is scheduled for August 4 in the city of the same name.

Barça's official season kicks off on August 16 with a La Liga match against Mallorca.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
FC Seoul FC Seoul Schedule FC Seoul News FC Seoul Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:26 Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director Football news Today, 05:09 Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match Football news Today, 04:50 Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president Football news Today, 04:28 King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul Football news Today, 04:27 Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori Motorsport News Today, 03:57 Fernando Alonso shares a vibey arrival video at the Hungarian Grand Prix Football news Today, 03:56 Major sacrifices! Jadon Sancho ready to make big concessions for Dortmund return Football news Today, 03:33 Fully back in training rhythm: Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray practice Football news Today, 03:25 Official: Khalid Jamil appointed as new head coach of the India national team Football news Today, 02:45 Second attempt! Everton improve their offer for Tyler Dibling
Sport Predictions
Football Today Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores