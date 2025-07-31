RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Supported the newcomer. Yamal celebrates training goal in Rashford's signature style

Supported the newcomer. Yamal celebrates training goal in Rashford's signature style

The team is enjoying a great atmosphere
Football news Today, 03:39
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Supported the newcomer. Yamal celebrates training goal in Rashford's signature style Photo: https://x.com/LamineRole / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal showed his support for new teammate Marcus Rashford by celebrating a training goal in the Englishman’s trademark style. The moment was captured in a video posted on Barcelona’s official Instagram page.

The footage shows Lamine scoring during a training session, then sprinting toward the stands, pulling off his training bib, and striking the iconic pose with a finger to his temple—just as Rashford does after finding the net.

The post on Barcelona’s channel was captioned, “Rashy style by Lamine 🫡.” Yamal himself reposted the video to his Instagram story, tagging both Rashford and Lewandowski, and added the phrase “My sweets” along with a candy emoji.

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford recently joined Barcelona on a one-year loan from Manchester United. Reports indicate that the Catalan side holds an option to buy the forward for €30 million once the loan expires.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:54 Newcastle transfer target furious after club blocks move Football news Today, 04:30 "Hunger never fades": Ronaldo shares photos from Al Nassr friendly Football news Today, 04:18 "We are not ready for the Premier League season." Moyes makes a bold statement about Everton's preparations Lifestyle Today, 04:03 Kylian Mbappé shares photo with Achraf Hakimi: training together on vacation Football news Today, 03:51 Rulani Mokwena’s First Match Ends Prematurely – What Went Wrong? Football news Today, 03:49 Garnacho set his sights on Chelsea move Football news Today, 03:39 Supported the newcomer. Yamal celebrates training goal in Rashford's signature style Football news Today, 03:24 PSG have identified a high-profile replacement for Ruiz. Straight from another top club Football news Today, 03:23 Orlando Pirates Gear Up for MTN8 Kickoff: What’s the Mood in the Camp? Football news Today, 02:35 Saúl Ñíguez slams former club: 'There are fewer and fewer excuses at Atlético'
Sport Predictions
Football Today Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025 Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores