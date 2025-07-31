Supported the newcomer. Yamal celebrates training goal in Rashford's signature style

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal showed his support for new teammate Marcus Rashford by celebrating a training goal in the Englishman’s trademark style. The moment was captured in a video posted on Barcelona’s official Instagram page.

The footage shows Lamine scoring during a training session, then sprinting toward the stands, pulling off his training bib, and striking the iconic pose with a finger to his temple—just as Rashford does after finding the net.

The post on Barcelona’s channel was captioned, “Rashy style by Lamine 🫡.” Yamal himself reposted the video to his Instagram story, tagging both Rashford and Lewandowski, and added the phrase “My sweets” along with a candy emoji.

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford recently joined Barcelona on a one-year loan from Manchester United. Reports indicate that the Catalan side holds an option to buy the forward for €30 million once the loan expires.