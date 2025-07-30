Carles Pérez, a product of Barcelona's academy who spent one season with the first team, is currently playing in Greece, where he recently experienced a highly unfortunate situation.

Details: According to Marca, the footballer sustained an injury after being bitten by a dog in the genital area. The incident occurred while Pérez was out walking his dog. Later, the Greek club confirmed that the player had been hospitalized.

It was also previously reported that the Catalan club is expected to announce a sponsorship agreement with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the near future.

Reminder: Ter Stegen has stated that he will undergo back surgery, which has been troubling him for seven weeks following his appearances for the German national team. The goalkeeper said he hopes to return in three months, but the club expects the recovery to take four.