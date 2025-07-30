RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Former Barcelona player bitten by dog in private parts

Former Barcelona player bitten by dog in private parts

An unpleasant incident involving the footballer.
Football news Today, 17:02
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Former Barcelona player bitten by dog in private parts Getty Images

Carles Pérez, a product of Barcelona's academy who spent one season with the first team, is currently playing in Greece, where he recently experienced a highly unfortunate situation.

Details: According to Marca, the footballer sustained an injury after being bitten by a dog in the genital area. The incident occurred while Pérez was out walking his dog. Later, the Greek club confirmed that the player had been hospitalized.

It was also previously reported that the Catalan club is expected to announce a sponsorship agreement with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the near future.

Reminder: Ter Stegen has stated that he will undergo back surgery, which has been troubling him for seven weeks following his appearances for the German national team. The goalkeeper said he hopes to return in three months, but the club expects the recovery to take four.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Aris Thessaloniki FC Aris Thessaloniki FC Schedule Aris Thessaloniki FC News Aris Thessaloniki FC Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje 31 july 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic 31 july 2025, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:25 Tigres Sign Marco Farfán as Their Fourth Reinforcement for Apertura 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Luka Jovic Won’t Join Cruz Azul as Club Backs Mexican Forwards Instead Football news Today, 17:45 Racing Sends Two Youngsters Abroad, Clearing Roster Spots Ahead of Potential Moves Football news Today, 17:20 Russo Cuts Rojo, Saracchi and Lema From Boca Squad: No Training, No Locker Room Access Football news Today, 17:18 Rodrigo De Paul Cleared for Inter Miami Debut Football news Today, 17:02 Former Barcelona player bitten by dog in private parts Football news Today, 16:40 Former Mamelodi Sundowns Player to Sign with Liverpool Football news Today, 16:20 River’s Discarded Players Still in Limbo as Transfer Window Advances Football news Today, 16:10 Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas Football news Today, 15:28 Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Volleyball 31 july 2025 France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores