Barcelona signs partnership… with the government of an African country

Barcelona's dire financial situation is forcing the club to seek funds wherever possible—even in the most unexpected places.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is set to announce a sponsorship agreement with none other than the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Under the terms of the deal, which was actually signed a month ago, some of the training and warm-up kits for both the men's and women's teams will feature a logo promoting tourism in this African nation. The contract runs for four years, with Barcelona set to earn between €10 and €11.5 million per season.

For the record: Previously, Monaco and Milan struck similar agreements with the DRC government, though the financial details of those deals were never disclosed.