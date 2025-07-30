"Pause is power": Lamine Yamal stars in new POWERADE commercial

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has appeared in the latest advertising video for POWERADE, the sports drink from Coca-Cola. The footballer shared the commercial on his Instagram page.

The Spaniard posted a video where he sprints across the pitch, skillfully controlling the ball with flashy footwork, then stops, takes a sip of POWERADE, and fires a shot into the net—scoring a goal.

Thanks to computer graphics, the video gives Yamal the look of a video game character. He captioned the post: “Full gamer mode IRL 😏 #pauseispower.”

For reference, according to the manufacturer, Powerade is an isotonic sports drink designed to help replenish fluids and electrolytes lost during physical activity.

Currently, Lamine Yamal is touring Asia with Barcelona as part of the team’s preseason campaign. Tomorrow, the Catalans will face Korean club FC Seoul in a friendly match. Previously, they played against Vissel Kobe in Japan.