Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history

Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history

Football news Today, 16:00
Steven Perez
Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history

In the seventh round of La Liga, Girona played an away match against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica. This game marked a historic moment for the Catalans.

In the first half, Girona had slightly more possession of the ball, but it was Villarreal that posed a sharper threat. Unfortunately, neither team managed to score in the first half. However, just after the break, the hosts took the lead. In the 49th minute, Dani Parejo confidently converted a penalty.

Villarreal's lead was short-lived. In the 56th minute, Savio assisted Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who leveled the score. Just five minutes later, Girona took the lead. Eric Garcia scored the second goal for the visitors. Villarreal tried to create opportunities to equalize, but Girona was resolute. The guests came closer to a third goal, but the goalkeeper and goal frame kept the intrigue alive in the match.

Girona held onto their slender advantage and secured a 2-1 victory. Thus, after seven rounds of La Liga, they rose to the top of the league table. This is a historic achievement for Girona as they have taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in their history.

La Liga. Matchday 7

"Villarreal" 1-2 "Girona"
Goals: 1-0 - 49 Parejo, 1-1 - 56 Dovbyk, 1-2 - 61 Garcia

Таблица, представленная Sofascore
