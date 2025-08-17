Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea

Manchester United is exploring the possibility of a sensational return for David De Gea, who could once again don the red jersey two years after his departure.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract with Fiorentina includes a clause that allows him to terminate the agreement for a relatively modest fee. United's interest intensified after the Spaniard recently returned to Old Trafford for a friendly match and hinted to fans that their paths "could cross again."

For the record, De Gea played for Manchester United from 2011 to 2023, making 545 appearances and ranking seventh in the club’s all-time appearance list. After a year away from the game, the goalkeeper returned to football by signing with Fiorentina, where he once again showcased his top-level skills.

Now United is weighing its options: either selling Onana or Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to free up wage space, or negotiating a cut-price deal for the Spaniard.