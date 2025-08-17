RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea

Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea

The legendary goalkeeper could return to Old Trafford
Football news Today, 15:22
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea Photo: thesun.co.uk

Manchester United is exploring the possibility of a sensational return for David De Gea, who could once again don the red jersey two years after his departure.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract with Fiorentina includes a clause that allows him to terminate the agreement for a relatively modest fee. United's interest intensified after the Spaniard recently returned to Old Trafford for a friendly match and hinted to fans that their paths "could cross again."

For the record, De Gea played for Manchester United from 2011 to 2023, making 545 appearances and ranking seventh in the club’s all-time appearance list. After a year away from the game, the goalkeeper returned to football by signing with Fiorentina, where he once again showcased his top-level skills.

Now United is weighing its options: either selling Onana or Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to free up wage space, or negotiating a cut-price deal for the Spaniard.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Related Team News
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news Today, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news Today, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news Today, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Kang-in Lee Transfer news Today, 05:15 Kang-in Lee wants to leave PSG! Several clubs interested in the player
Amorim's decision. Manchester United abandons the 'Ten Hag rule' Football news Yesterday, 11:07 Amorim's decision. Manchester United abandons the 'Ten Hag rule'
Robin Gosens smiles Transfer news Yesterday, 07:12 Legend returns! Robin Gosens could move to Atalanta
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores