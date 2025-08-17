Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time

Manchester United supporters have fiercely criticized the club’s new ticketing system, calling it a disgrace. Ahead of the season opener against Arsenal, thousands of people were stuck in massive queues outside Old Trafford.

Footage captured just minutes before kick-off quickly spread across social media. The chaos was triggered by the recently introduced fan identification system, designed to combat ticket scalping.

The club had previously stated that the changes were meant to boost security and improve attendance, but in reality, the rollout caused major disruptions. According to the Daily Mail, many fans missed the opening minutes of the match.

Plenty are going to miss kick off at Old Trafford. Concourses are rammed pic.twitter.com/UzEdqUReNh — Riath Al-Samarrai (@riathalsam) August 17, 2025

Although the system was tested during preseason, the first Premier League round exposed its serious flaws. Chelsea fans faced similar issues, with huge queues forming outside Stamford Bridge before their match, and many supporters failing to get into the stadium on time.