Amorim's decision. Manchester United abandons the 'Ten Hag rule'

Manchester United is set to overhaul its pre-match preparations for the 2025/26 season following a decision by new head coach Rúben Amorim.

Previously, under Erik ten Hag, the squad would arrive at Old Trafford four hours ahead of kick-off, have lunch at the stadium, and prepare in a specially equipped room.

Amorim has scrapped this practice. Starting this season, the players will gather at the Carrington training centre, share a meal together, and only then head as a group to the stadium.

"We believe spending too much time at the stadium before the game isn't effective. At Carrington, we can focus on preparation, and at the stadium we can immediately feel the atmosphere and support of the fans," Amorim explained.

As a reminder, tomorrow, August 17, Manchester United will host Arsenal in the opening match of the new season. Kick-off for the fixture is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.