Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season

Manchester United and Arsenal are facing off at Old Trafford in the marquee match of the Premier League's opening round.

The match kicked off with high intensity: both sides traded dangerous chances, and the Gunners broke the deadlock as early as the 13th minute. Notably, the goal came in classic Arsenal fashion—straight from a corner kick, just like last season.

Declan Rice swung the ball into the heart of the six-yard box, where Bayındır failed to punch it clear, leaving Calafiori with the simplest of finishes from just a few centimeters out. It's worth noting that three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Man United have come from corners.

3 - Three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Manchester United have been scored from corners, with three different defenders netting those (Timber, Saliba & Calafiori). Strategic. pic.twitter.com/NjduD0wj9t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2025

What's even more impressive is that since the start of last season, Arsenal have already scored 21 goals from set pieces—more than any other Premier League side.