Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match

Star Swede flops in Premier League debut
Football news Today, 14:17
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United narrowly lost at home to Arsenal in their Premier League opener. Amorim's side didn't look weaker than their opponents during the match, but failed to find the net against the Gunners, with the outcome decided by yet another goal from Arteta's team off a corner kick.

The Red Devils handed starts to new signings Mbeumo and Cunha, while Arsenal debuted Subimendi and Gyökeres. The Swedish forward, according to various statistical portals, had a disastrous outing and, as per Sofascore analysts, was the worst player on the pitch for either side.

According to Whoscored, the main culprit in Manchester United's defeat was Altay Bayindir, deputising for the injured Onana. Gyökeres received the lowest rating among all Arsenal starters.

Subimendi put in a solid shift and earned average marks, while Cunha and Mbeumo can definitely chalk this one up as a success—they were among the best for their team on the pitch. Sesko came off the bench but failed to make any significant impact in his 25 minutes.

