“He is obsessed with football.” Amorim hints at potential debut for Sesko against Arsenal
Manchester United’s latest signing, Benjamin Sesko, arrived at Old Trafford less than a week ago, but he’s already set his sights on making his debut for the club as soon as possible.
Details: United’s head coach Ruben Amorim stated that the Slovenian is physically ready to face Arsenal in the Premier League opener, though the final decision will be made closer to the match.
Quote: “He hasn’t had much time, [but] physically he’s ready. He’s very smart, always thinking. He’s ready to play, but we’ll see if he starts from the first minute. He has huge potential. He shows great promise in everything he does. He can play different styles of football. He’ll realize the Premier League is aggressive. He will learn.
But Sesko can be Manchester United’s striker for many years, that’s why we paid so much money. He’s constantly thinking about football, obsessed with it — and that’s a good thing, you never have to worry about this player. I don’t need to tell him, ‘This is Manchester United, you have to be ready for the physicality of the league.’ With him, it’s all or nothing. I have no concerns, quite the opposite,” said Amorim, as quoted by Sky Sports.