Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025

Football news Today, 15:44
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/ManUtd

The opening round of the English Premier League promises a thrilling showdown as Manchester United take on Arsenal. We've got all the details on when and where you can catch this blockbuster match.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Key match facts

Last season, Manchester United endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in 15th place. Over 38 rounds, they collected just 42 points and failed to claim any silverware. In preparation for the new season, United played seven friendlies: they won four, drew twice, and lost once. The squad has been reinforced in the off-season, most notably with the signing of striker Benjamin Šeško.

Arsenal have also bolstered their attacking line, with Viktor Gyökeres set to continue his career at the London club. During pre-season, the Gunners played five friendlies, winning three and losing two. Arsenal are once again among the main title contenders and are determined to finally lift the trophy, having finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match date, time and venue

The opening matchday clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 17, at Old Trafford, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30

  • New York 11:30

  • Panama 11:30

  • Toronto 11:30

  • Port of Spain 12:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 1:30

  • Kiribati 3:30

Manchester United vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

