Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025
The opening round of the English Premier League promises a thrilling showdown as Manchester United take on Arsenal. We've got all the details on when and where you can catch this blockbuster match.
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Key match facts
Last season, Manchester United endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in 15th place. Over 38 rounds, they collected just 42 points and failed to claim any silverware. In preparation for the new season, United played seven friendlies: they won four, drew twice, and lost once. The squad has been reinforced in the off-season, most notably with the signing of striker Benjamin Šeško.
Arsenal have also bolstered their attacking line, with Viktor Gyökeres set to continue his career at the London club. During pre-season, the Gunners played five friendlies, winning three and losing two. Arsenal are once again among the main title contenders and are determined to finally lift the trophy, having finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons.
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match date, time and venue
The opening matchday clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 17, at Old Trafford, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 8:30
New York 11:30
Panama 11:30
Toronto 11:30
Port of Spain 12:30
London 16:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 18:30
New Delhi 21:00
Sydney 1:30
Kiribati 3:30
Manchester United vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport