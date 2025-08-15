Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025

The opening round of the English Premier League promises a thrilling showdown as Manchester United take on Arsenal. We've got all the details on when and where you can catch this blockbuster match.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Key match facts

Last season, Manchester United endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in 15th place. Over 38 rounds, they collected just 42 points and failed to claim any silverware. In preparation for the new season, United played seven friendlies: they won four, drew twice, and lost once. The squad has been reinforced in the off-season, most notably with the signing of striker Benjamin Šeško.

Arsenal have also bolstered their attacking line, with Viktor Gyökeres set to continue his career at the London club. During pre-season, the Gunners played five friendlies, winning three and losing two. Arsenal are once again among the main title contenders and are determined to finally lift the trophy, having finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match date, time and venue

The opening matchday clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 17, at Old Trafford, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 1:30

Kiribati 3:30

Manchester United vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: