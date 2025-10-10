Sensational! 19-year-old South African scores his first NHL goal

He became the first player from South Africa to score in an NHL game.

His goal proved to be the turning point of the game.

Details: Last night, the NHL clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Islanders delivered a historic moment for South Africa.

The significance lies in the fact that, for the first time ever, a player born in Africa—Harrison Brunicke—found the back of the net in an NHL match.

Brunicke scored early in the second period, leveling the score at 2-2 and sparking the Penguins’ comeback.

The Penguins eventually secured a 4-3 victory, with Brunicke etching his name into the annals of both NHL and South African sports history. To date, players from 43 different countries have now scored in the NHL.

