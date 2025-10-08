History! Harrison Brunicke becomes the first skater from South Africa to play in the NHL

This is a first for both South Africa and the NHL.

The 19-year-old Canadian of South African descent made his debut in the National Hockey League.

Details: Last night, a landmark event unfolded during the NHL clash between the Rangers and the Penguins—a 19-year-old defenseman for the Penguins, Harrison Brunicke, hit the ice, becoming the first skater born in South Africa to play in the NHL.

Brunicke was born on May 8, 2006, in Johannesburg, South Africa, but later moved to Canada, where he took up hockey. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 44th overall.

In the game against the Rangers, Brunicke logged 15 minutes and 21 seconds of ice time.

Previously, the NHL had seen a player from South Africa—Olaf Kölzig, who played in the league since 1989—but he was a goaltender. Kölzig, like Brunicke, was also born in Johannesburg.

