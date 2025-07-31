RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025

Football news Today, 08:33
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/SekhukhuneFc

Sehuhune United will face TS Galaxy in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 Cup. We bring you information on where and when to watch the game.

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: What you need to know about the match

Sekhukhune United, who finished fourth in the Betway Championship standings, will host TS Galaxy in this quarterfinal fixture. The team collected 46 points over 28 rounds, finishing just two points shy of third place. Last season, Sekhukhune failed to reach the semifinals, bowing out in the quarterfinal stage. They are still in pursuit of their first MTN8 title.

TS Galaxy ended the campaign just below Sekhukhune but with a significant 11-point gap. The club also featured in last year’s MTN8 but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Like Sekhukhune, TS Galaxy have yet to lift the MTN8 trophy.

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 2025 quarterfinal between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, with kickoff set for 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:00

  • New York 12:00

  • Panama 12:00

  • Toronto 12:00

  • Port of Spain 13:00

  • London 17:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 21:30

  • Sydney 02:00

  • Kiribati 04:00

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of MTN8 2025, so fans can catch the full match live on that platform.

