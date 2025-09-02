RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sekhukhune United signs young Bafana Bafana midfielder

Sekhukhune United signs young Bafana Bafana midfielder

The deal is about to be finalized.
Today, 07:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The player was called up to the national team for the CHAN 2025 tournament matches.

Details: According to the reputable portal FARPost, Sekhukhune United is on the verge of signing 21-year-old midfielder Momelisi Dlambeva.

Sources indicate that Sekhukhune has long-term plans for the player, who will join the squad in the DStv Diski Challenge [DDC]. Reports say that "Babina Noko" have offered the talented attacker a long-term contract.

Dlambeva, who plays for newly promoted Motsepe Foundation Championship side Gomora United, recently caught the eye of coach Molefi Ntseki and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the recent CHAN 2025 tournament in Kampala, Uganda.

