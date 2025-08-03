A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed

The new season has kicked off in South Africa with the opening matches of the MTN8 Cup. This weekend saw the quarter-finals unfold, determining all semi-finalists.

Following the last quarter-final encounter, the semi-final draw took place, setting up a mouthwatering showdown for fans. Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will lock horns for a coveted place in the final. In the other semi, last season's finalists Stellenbosch will face Sekhukhune United. The match dates will be announced later.

MTN8 Cup. Semi-finals

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune United

Remember, at this stage teams will play two legs (home and away). The current holders are the Pirates, who have racked up an impressive 13 titles—second only to Kaizer Chiefs with 15.