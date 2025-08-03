Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed

The new football season kicked off in South Africa this weekend. As is tradition, early August brings the opening matches of the MTN8 tournament, and now we know the names of all four semifinalists.

On Saturday, August 2, Orlando Pirates began their title defense in style, confidently dispatching Polokwane. In another dramatic clash, Sekhukhune came back from a 0-2 deficit against TS Galaxy to reach the MTN8 semifinals for the first time in their history.

The following day, last year's finalists Stellenbosch snatched victory over AmaZulu in extra time, while Mamelodi Sundowns put on a dominant display at home, thrashing Richards Bay.

As a reminder, Orlando Pirates claimed the trophy last year and have remained unbeaten champions for the past three seasons. Among all the current semifinalists, only Mamelodi Sundowns, alongside the "Buccaneers," have prior experience lifting the MTN8 Cup.