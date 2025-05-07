Second time in a row. Donnarumma is Dailysports' UEFA Champions League man of the day

On Wednesday, May 7, the second UEFA Champions League semifinal took place, with PSG facing Arsenal. Our editorial team has selected the standout player of the matchday for you.

The Parisians claimed a 3-1 victory, and once again, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played a pivotal role in this triumph. He delivered three outstanding saves, two of which came in the opening minutes, allowing PSG to maintain their advantage and preventing Arsenal from leveling the aggregate score.

Despite conceding a goal, the Italian put in another brilliant performance—both on the goal line and when coming off his line. For the second game in a row, Donnarumma helped PSG secure victory and led the team to the UEFA Champions League final.

Reminder: In the final, PSG will face Inter—a historic showdown, as these two sides have never met each other before.