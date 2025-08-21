Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

The South African Betway Premiership hosted the fixtures of matchweek three of the new season on August 19–20.

On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune extended their winning streaks, securing their third consecutive victories. Remarkably, both sides have yet to concede a goal. Polokwane and TS Galaxy celebrated their first wins of the campaign, while newcomers Durban City dropped points for the first time, drawing against Golden Arrows.

The following day, AmaZulu triumphed again, Mamelodi Sundowns edged past Magesi, and Orlando Pirates claimed their first three points under Ouaddou’s leadership.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of matchweek three in the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Xolani Ngcobo (Golden Arrows)

The 32-year-old keeper wasn’t even expected to start and only replaced Maovu in goal just before kick-off. His debut for Golden Arrows was a success: commanding in the air and making three crucial saves, Ngcobo earned Man of the Match honors. Fittingly, he celebrated his birthday on the same day.

Today we celebrate GK Xolani Ngcobo’s birthday 🎂 Join us as we wish him a happy birthday 🥳 send him your wishes #10betgoldenarrows #sthendeway #greenandgold pic.twitter.com/gnCbonRXYr — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 19, 2025

Right-back: Nkosikhona Radebe (AmaZulu)

Radebe delivered a stellar performance against Marumo Gallants, earning Man of the Match honors. His stat line: one blocked shot, three clearances, four interceptions, and three tackles. The defender also shined going forward with two key passes and five successful dribbles.

Centre-back: Medupi Thokolo (Sekhukhune)

Thokolo joined Sekhukhune from Casric Stars this summer and immediately became a mainstay in central defense. He’s been a cornerstone of the team’s rock-solid backline early in the season. Against Orbit College, he completed 16 of 17 long passes and excelled in his main duties: one blocked shot, three interceptions, four tackles, and five aerial duels won.

Medupi Thokolo (21) vs Orbit College 🇿🇦



W + cleansheet

90 min played

90/95 passes completed = 95%

1 key pass

16/17 long balls completed

4/4 ground duels won

5/5 aerial duels won

7 clearances

1 shot blocked

3 interceptions made

4 tackles made



Breakthrough player 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V3lRsPCyy3 — SA Football 1st 🇿🇦 (@RSAFutbol) August 19, 2025

Centre-back: Inacio Miguel Ferreira Santos (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Angola international put in a commanding display against Richards Bay, anchoring a resolute defensive effort. Santos was reliable in his primary duties and looked to spark attacks with ten long passes over 90 minutes.

Left-back: Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bafana Bafana defender had a standout season with Stellenbosch before moving to Mamelodi. Against Magesi, he played the full 90 minutes for the first time, aggressively dribbling, delivering incisive passes in the final third, and showing aerial prowess. Basadien created a key chance from the left flank, playing a pivotal role in a hard-fought victory.

Central midfielder: Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 24-year-old midfielder was a decisive factor in the win over Magesi. Adams ran the show in midfield and netted the match-winner in the 73rd minute.

Central midfielder: Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates)

Sebelebele was the driving force behind the Pirates’ first win under Ouaddou. The midfielder was a constant threat: two key passes, four fouls won, four tackles, and two interceptions. He also scored the match’s only goal. Previously, he had netted against Mamelodi in the MTN8 Cup semifinal.

Buccaneers gave Sebelebele his flowers 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/JZZQ5NcMB2 — Mfazi kaNduli 🏴‍☠️🩵 (@Nonny_Pine) August 20, 2025

Central midfielder: Khaya Mfecane (Chippa United)

Mfecane was the lone bright spot for Chippa United in their clash with TS Galaxy. The midfielder opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but his team conceded four times after that. Despite the result, his individual performance stood out as a highlight.

Left winger: Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune)

The 28-year-old Makgalwa led the Premiership in assists last season with 11 and lived up to that reputation against Orbit College. He created all three of his team’s goals, delivering a hat-trick of assists. He nearly got on the scoresheet himself late in the first half, but the crossbar denied him.

Right winger: Puso Dithejane (TS Galaxy)

The talented forward delivered arguably the best performance of his career. He returned from the COSAFA Cup, where he reached the final with Bafana Bafana, but didn’t score for the national team. At club level, though, he found his form.

Dithejane’s display was the decisive factor in TS Galaxy’s victory. He wasn’t shy about tracking back, took on defenders with his dribbling, and netted a superb hat-trick to swing the match in his team’s favor. Notably, he’s already surpassed his goal tally from last season.

Honest ✅️

Hard working ✅️

Drive ✅️

A damn good player ✅️



Puso Dithejane 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



Congratulations on your hattrick for TS Galaxy 🔥🔥🔥



1st of the season in the Betway Premiership



I really like this player #BetwayPrem #BetwayPremiership #TheRockets pic.twitter.com/eiFGnhsULP — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) August 19, 2025

Centre-forward: Vusimuzi Mncube (Sekhukhune)

Another Sekhukhune player in our Team of the Week. Mncube was the biggest threat to the opposition, drawing three fouls, taking on defenders, and firing four shots on goal. With that kind of activity, it’s no surprise he bagged a brace.

Head coach: Eric Tinkler (Sekhukhune)

Sekhukhune clearly made the right call appointing Eric Tinkler as head coach back in March. The team finished fourth last season under his guidance, and this campaign they must aim for the podium. At this stage, Sekhukhune look like arguably the strongest side at the start of the new South African Betway Premiership season.