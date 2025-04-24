Season is over. Camavinga tore a tendon

Real Madrid secured a victory in the final round of La Liga against Getafe with a score of 1-0, but after the match, sad news arrived for the club's fans.

Details: Eduardo Camavinga was substituted after the first half. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti noted that the situation is not the simplest, and now there is official confirmation. Real Madrid announced that Camavinga has a complete tear of the tendon in his left adductor muscle.

The club is now awaiting further developments. However, it seems that the season is over for the French midfielder.

David Alaba also sustained an injury in this match, and his participation in the upcoming clash against Barcelona remains in question. The encounter with the Catalans will take place on Saturday, April 26, in the Spanish Cup final in Seville. Kick-off is at 22:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: In the 21st minute of the match, Arda Güler scored the winning goal with a precise shot from outside the penalty area. This goal allowed Real to maintain their leadership among the top-5 European leagues by a unique metric.