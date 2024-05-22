Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place

Scandalous former heavyweight world champion David Haye spoke out about the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, and also expressed his opinion that a rematch between the boxers will not happen.

“What a fight that was! Usyk defeated Fury and became the absolute world champion in the heavyweight division. I did not expect Usyk to make such a fight, that he could box with Fury like that. The Ukrainian did not let him relax the whole fight, as promised. A knockdown in the ninth round sealed Usyk's victory. If the ropes keep you from falling, is it a knockdown? Well then Tyson was knocked down 3-4 times in the 9th round, but what does it matter now, he won who should have won. Usyk is a legend now. I believe that the rematch between boxers will not take place, this is my opinion,” - said Haye on his account in X.

We will remind, on May 18, Usyk defeated the British by separate decision of judges and became the owner of the belts under versions WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO. The Ukrainian became the first absolute champion in the heavyweight division in 25 years.

In the fall, boxers should hold a second fight. The Ukrainian agreed to a rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh. Fury's team has already confirmed that the rematch will take place.