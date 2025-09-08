Scandal. Barcelona star Raphinha accuses Disneyland of racism towards his son

An unpleasant situation

Barcelona star Raphinha has spoken out about an upsetting incident that happened to his family at Disneyland. The footballer shared the story on his Instagram page.

Raphinha posted an angry message, accusing Disneyland staff of racism towards his son. He claimed that one of the park’s animators ignored his son when the boy asked for a hug, leaving him visibly upset. Meanwhile, the animator embraced all the white children.

🚨📢 Raphinha on IG “I understand employees are often tired, but why were all the white children embraced and my son wasn’t?”



Must be heartbreaking as a parent. @DisneylandParis any comments on the footage? pic.twitter.com/yHoox4vdM9 — Ballon D'or Salah (@ballondorSALAH) September 5, 2025

Fortunately, the situation was later resolved, and Raphinha’s son ended up playing with Mickey Mouse, which brought him great joy. The Barcelona player’s wife shared a video of the moment, adding the caption, “He’s happy.”

It’s worth noting that Raphinha has played three matches for Barcelona in the newly started season, recording one goal and one assist. The Brazilian is also considered one of the main contenders for the Ballon d’Or following his impressive performance last season.