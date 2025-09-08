RU RU ES ES FR FR
Scandal. Barcelona star Raphinha accuses Disneyland of racism towards his son

Scandal. Barcelona star Raphinha accuses Disneyland of racism towards his son

An unpleasant situation
Lifestyle Today, 10:04
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Rafinha and her son celebrate Christmas Photo: https://www.instagram.com/raphinha / Author unknown

Barcelona star Raphinha has spoken out about an upsetting incident that happened to his family at Disneyland. The footballer shared the story on his Instagram page.

Raphinha posted an angry message, accusing Disneyland staff of racism towards his son. He claimed that one of the park’s animators ignored his son when the boy asked for a hug, leaving him visibly upset. Meanwhile, the animator embraced all the white children.

Fortunately, the situation was later resolved, and Raphinha’s son ended up playing with Mickey Mouse, which brought him great joy. The Barcelona player’s wife shared a video of the moment, adding the caption, “He’s happy.”

It’s worth noting that Raphinha has played three matches for Barcelona in the newly started season, recording one goal and one assist. The Brazilian is also considered one of the main contenders for the Ballon d’Or following his impressive performance last season.

