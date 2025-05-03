RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal

Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal

Football news Today, 01:19
Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal

There are increasing concerns over Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly's future at the Saudi powerhouse, and he may be leaving Al Hilal early.

Inconsistent Form Raises Questions

Despite signing a lucrative deal with Al Hilal in 2023, Koulibaly’s performances have come under intense scrutiny.

According to Saudi media, the 32-year-old has failed to meet expectations in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League, leading to internal discussions about reshaping the squad’s foreign contingent.

Contract Until 2026, But Departure Likely

Although Koulibaly’s contract runs until 2026, club officials are reportedly considering letting him go in the upcoming summer transfer window.

His recent form, combined with the club’s ambition to revamp its squad, puts the former Napoli star among the likely departures.

A Disappointing Spell in Riyadh

Since arriving from Napoli for €23 million, Koulibaly has featured in 84 matches for Al Hilal, scoring just four goals and providing a single assist. Once considered one of the most reliable defenders in Europe, the Senegalese international now faces an uncertain chapter in his career.

Related teams and leagues
Senegal
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC Today, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC Today, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham Today, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:19 PSL Survival Drama: Richards Bay, SuperSport, and Cape Town City on Edge Football news Today, 02:07 Simon Sparks Transfer Battle After Productive Ligue 1 Campaign Football news Today, 01:59 Real Madrid wants to sell Alaba this summer Football news Today, 01:34 Despite 8 European Goals, Pululu Left Out of DR Congo Plans Basketball news Today, 01:34 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:20 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 01:19 Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal Football news Today, 01:04 Singo on the Market? Monaco Set to Entertain Summer Bids Football news Today, 00:35 Last Chance: Monterrey and Pumas Face Off With Coaches on the Hot Seat Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Clásico Cordobés: Talleres Seek Redemption While Instituto Chase Playoff Dream
Sport Predictions
Football Today Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football Today Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football Today Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Football Today Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores