Saudi Stint Stumbles: Kalidou Koulibaly on the Brink at Al Hilal

There are increasing concerns over Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly's future at the Saudi powerhouse, and he may be leaving Al Hilal early.

Inconsistent Form Raises Questions

Despite signing a lucrative deal with Al Hilal in 2023, Koulibaly’s performances have come under intense scrutiny.

According to Saudi media, the 32-year-old has failed to meet expectations in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League, leading to internal discussions about reshaping the squad’s foreign contingent.

Contract Until 2026, But Departure Likely

Although Koulibaly’s contract runs until 2026, club officials are reportedly considering letting him go in the upcoming summer transfer window.

His recent form, combined with the club’s ambition to revamp its squad, puts the former Napoli star among the likely departures.

A Disappointing Spell in Riyadh

Since arriving from Napoli for €23 million, Koulibaly has featured in 84 matches for Al Hilal, scoring just four goals and providing a single assist. Once considered one of the most reliable defenders in Europe, the Senegalese international now faces an uncertain chapter in his career.