Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez is no longer part of Arne Slot's plans, and several clubs are already poised to make a move for the striker—including representatives from Saudi Arabia.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi clubs are once again preparing to approach Liverpool and the player's agent regarding a potential transfer. However, Núñez himself is still hoping for a move to Napoli.

Yet Napoli have shifted their focus to another forward, opening the door for renewed interest from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi league representatives are ready to re-enter the race for the Uruguayan and attempt to lure him away.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to disregard Luis Díaz's desire to leave Anfield, still considering him a key player. Bayern's latest offer of €67.5 million was immediately rejected.

Reminder: Liverpool played their first pre-season friendly, facing Championship side Preston. The Reds secured a 3-1 victory, with Darwin Núñez scoring one of the goals and dedicating it to the memory of the late teammate Diogo Jota.