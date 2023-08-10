RU RU
Saudi Al-Hilal ready to pay €200m for Napoli star

"Al-Hilal" from Saudi Arabia is interested in purchasing the forward of Napoli and the Nigerian national team, Victor Osimhen, according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, the Saudi club is willing to pay 200 million euros for the player. This amount could be acceptable to Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis. Additionally, "Al-Hilal" might offer Osimhen a contract with an annual salary of 50 million euros.

It was previously reported that Napoli could extend the player's contract.

Osimhen, who is 24 years old, has been with Napoli since 2020. He transferred to the Italian club from Lille, and the transfer fee amounted to 75 million euros. He has played a total of 101 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 14 assists. With Napoli, the forward won the Serie A championship in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Osimhen has been representing the Nigerian national team since 2017. He has played 26 matches for the Nigerian national team, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.

