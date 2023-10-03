RU RU NG NG
Main News Sancho expresses a desire to return to Borussia Dortmund

Sancho expresses a desire to return to Borussia Dortmund Photo: https://www.instagram.com/jadonsancho.ir/

Following his suspension from Manchester United and a dispute with head coach Erik ten Hag, Sancho plans to depart the club in January, as reported by Sky Sports.

It is reported that the Englishman is in contact with Borussia Dortmund's head coach, Edin Terzic. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, this matter will come to a resolution in January, as Sancho is determined to make it happen. The journalist also confirmed the information regarding the winger's contact with Borussia Dortmund. At this moment, the possibility of Sancho returning to Germany cannot be ruled out.

Recall that Jadon Sancho has been playing for Manchester United since 2021, with the transfer fee amounting to £73 million. He signed a contract with the English club until 2026. In total, the winger has played 82 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

It's worth noting that the player refused to apologize to Ten Hag. He publicly accused the coach of lying on social media when commenting on his absence from the squad for the 4th round of the Premier League against Arsenal.

