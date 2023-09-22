Sancho continues to train separately and will miss the match against Burnley

RU RU NG NG
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/sanchooo10/

The Manchester United winger continues to train separately from the team and will miss the next Premier League match against Burnley, coach Erik Ten Haag said at a press conference.

The manager of Manchester United emphasized that everything is in the hands of the football player, because he still has not apologized for his post on social networks. Eric Ten Haag noted that everything is in Jadon Sancho's hands and only he can change his situation. The winger has reportedly refused to apologize to the manager for his outburst, although he has since deleted the social media post, and it remains unclear whether he will play for United again.

"It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

Although Sancho will miss the match, the midfield four of Amrabat and Mason Mount are back, along with defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. They could feature against Burnley, but are likely to start the game from the bench.

On Saturday, September 23, Manchester United will play away to Burnley.

