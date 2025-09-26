Saleng's agent reveals what happened

Monnapule Saleng's agent tells the Orlando Pirates story

Monnapule Saleng's agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, has explained why Orlando Pirates froze the player last season before shipping him to Orbit College FC on loan.

According to Mathang-Tshabuse, it is not true that Saleng was pushing for a move to Al Ahly or an improved salary at Orlando Pirates.

“There was no contractual issue with Saleng and Orlando Pirates," the agent said on Behind The Boot. "Orlando Pirates and Saleng brokered a very good deal, and a deal that helped Saleng achieve a multitude of things, including buying property.

Also read: Zakhele Lepasa joins new PSL club

"So, the Al Ahly deal is nothing further than the truth. At that stage, Monnapule Saleng was not looking to leave. He was at Orlando Pirates, invested in the team, but just going through something,” she added.

In the meantime, Saleng is yet to make an impact at Orbit with no goal or assist in six games so far.