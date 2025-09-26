RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Saleng's agent reveals what happened

Saleng's agent reveals what happened

Monnapule Saleng's agent tells the Orlando Pirates story
Football news Today, 00:38
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Saleng's agent reveals what happened Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Monnapule Saleng's agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, has explained why Orlando Pirates froze the player last season before shipping him to Orbit College FC on loan.

According to Mathang-Tshabuse, it is not true that Saleng was pushing for a move to Al Ahly or an improved salary at Orlando Pirates.

“There was no contractual issue with Saleng and Orlando Pirates," the agent said on Behind The Boot. "Orlando Pirates and Saleng brokered a very good deal, and a deal that helped Saleng achieve a multitude of things, including buying property.

Also read: Zakhele Lepasa joins new PSL club

"So, the Al Ahly deal is nothing further than the truth. At that stage, Monnapule Saleng was not looking to leave. He was at Orlando Pirates, invested in the team, but just going through something,” she added.

In the meantime, Saleng is yet to make an impact at Orbit with no goal or assist in six games so far.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Orbit College Orbit College Schedule Orbit College News Orbit College Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs coach explains changed system Football news Today, 01:17 Kaizer Chiefs coach explains changed system
Sundowns coach on replacing Ribeiro Football news Yesterday, 23:58 Sundowns coach on replacing Ribeiro
Khune: It's unfortunate for what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 14:18 Khune: It's unfortunate what's happening at Kaizer Chiefs
Official: Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins Siwelele Football news Yesterday, 11:56 Official: Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins Siwelele
Appollis shines again as Mamelodi suffer first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Appollis shines again as Mamelodi suffer first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule Football news Yesterday, 00:58 Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule
Related Tournament News
Mngqithi shows love and respect after beating Sundowns Football news Today, 01:38 Mngqithi shows love and respect after beating Sundowns
Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star
How Manqoba Mngqithi beat Sundowns Football news Yesterday, 12:19 How Manqoba Mngqithi beat Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 08:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores